A puzzling rash of fire hydrant thefts in a Los Angeles neighborhood has residents — and we would imagine their dogs — pretty peeved.

“It’s beyond annoying,” a resident tells KTLA-TV. “Why would you steal a fire hydrant? What are you going to do with a fire hydrant? … Now you have a whole neighborhood of houses that are in danger because we have no access for our fire department.”

The city is currently working to replace the hydrants and install locks to prevent future thefts.