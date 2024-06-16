Over his dead body: Funeral home worker nabbed trying to sneak adult doll out of dead man’s home

A funeral home worker has been charged with attempting to smuggle a life-sized erotic doll out of a deceased man’s Omaha, Nebraska, home.

According to court filings obtained by The Smoking Gun, Ryan Smith, 42, and a co-worker were called in to remove the deceased man’s body from his apartment, where they also found “a very real life size version of an adult female” near the body on the bed, according to a sheriff’s deputy.

Later that day, per the report, Smith allegedly returned to the apartment, telling apartment complex staff that he was acting on behalf of the sheriff’s office, which needed the doll for “evidentiary purposes.”

The building managers apparently suspected something was wrong when they found the unit “deadbolted and latched with the chain across the door.”

Smith further raised suspicions when he asked a janitor when the building manager was scheduled to leave for the day. That led the manager to call the police.

A district court judge found sufficient evidence to prove he had intended to steal the doll.

Smith is currently out on bail while awaiting a court date.