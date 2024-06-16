Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Respond To Fires on Saturday

MCFR crews responded to a structure fire off Country Way on the west side of The Dalles around 12:10 this afternoon. Upon arrival the crews were met with active fire and light to dark brown smoke coming from the structure.

Weather conditions initially pushed the fire into trees near the structure and posed a threat to the wildland.

With limited water supply we requested assistance from neighboring agencies to assist with the fire. Klickitat EMS was on standby for medical calls while our crews were engaged in firefighting efforts.

We were assisted by Mosier Fire and Wyeast Fire. MCFR Units that responded were Engine 21, Engine 22, Tender 21, Tender 23, Crew 24, Chief 21 and Chief 25. No one was injured and the occupants made it out safely. The fire is under investigation.

Earlier in the morning MCFR responded to a brush fire off Sandlin Road. Brush 21, Brush 22, Water Tender 21, Chief 21 & Chief 25 responded.