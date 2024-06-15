What blockheads: Lego event big on hype, but short on Legos

A recent event for Lego fans in Birmingham, England, called Brick Fest fell flat, according to festivalgoers.

The event, which promised “a jaw-dropping collection of brick creations from across the globe,” ended up being little more than “a near-empty room,” according to The Telegraph.

Tickets to the festival, which Lego neither sponsored, authorized nor endorsed, cost nearly $45 — and entrants are demanding their money back, including one man who says he has “more LEGOS in my house than they have there.”

To think, all that buildup for a few blocks.