Man identifying himself as Mr. Monopoly sent directly to jail

A man arrested for spray-painting on a wall in St. Petersburg, Florida, added resisting arrest to his charges after identifying himself to police as Mr. Monopoly and giving his birthdate as 4/20/69.

The man, subsequently identified as 33-year-old Ryan Howard, was also spotted with a bag of “spray paint cans that could observed in plain view,” according to the arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Howard went directly to jail and was released on $1,000 bond. No word on whether he was allowed to pass go.