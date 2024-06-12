Psychologist’s boast she doesn’t return shopping carts gets her flamed

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A Los Angeles-based psychologist found herself flamed after she posted a video in which she proudly confessed she doesn’t return shopping carts.

Leslie Dobson declared, “You can judge me all you want. I’m not getting my groceries into the car, getting my children into the car and then leaving them in the car to go return the cart. So if you’re going to give me a dirty look, f*** off.”

But the internet went off, too.

“So, you’re lazy and you’re using your kids as an excuse. Got it,” one commenter replied to the now-viral video.

“Way to go Karen , way to go,” another posted.

The heat got so bad that Dobson kept digging, posting a follow-up video citing child abduction statistics as the reason she doesn’t take the carts back, but that didn’t help.

“Just lock your car for the 10 seconds it takes to return the cart, the world doesn’t revolve around you,” read one reply.

Other comments centered on the “litmus test” of a “decent” person who returns their carts vs. those who don’t, the “shopping cart theory.”

“You don’t need to justify to us why you’re not a decent person,” read another.

For Dobson, the reaction to her video was so huge she did an interview with the Los Angeles Times, in which she again insisted not bringing her cart back was about safety, not inconsideration, and she “always” returns hers when she’s shopping alone.

Incidentally, the popular Instagram feed Cart Narcs gained more than 506,000 Instagram followers for shaming folks who ditch their carts wherever they please. Their reactions to being called out — and the slapping of magnetic bumper stickers on their cars pointing out their offense — are often irate.