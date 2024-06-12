New study shows possible dangers of drinking then sleeping during flights

For those who imbibe — and particularly for those who aren’t fond of flying — having a couple of drinks on board the plane then dozing off is something of a ritual.

However, a new study shows that could be dangerous.

Granted, the researchers say theirs was a very limited study, conducted among otherwise healthy people. But the scientists at the German Aerospace Center showed that drinking then sleeping on a plane can lead to significant drops in blood oxygen levels, putting added strain on the heart.

At issue is the pressurization on an airplane. In most cases, the cabin pressure is regulated to be the equivalent of 8,000 feet — that’s basically the height of a small mountain, but quite different than what most people are used to.

Because you’re not doing anything strenuous on an airplane — or shouldn’t be, wannabe Mile High clubbers — the body can get used to it. However, the researchers found that alcohol consumption messes with the body’s ability to adapt to the pressurized environment.

Using test subjects in a simulated, pressurized environment, those who consumed the equivalent of two glasses of beer or wine and then slept saw their oxygen levels drop to 85% or lower, and their heart rates increase to compensate. Their quality and length of sleep also dropped.

Those who drank at an unpressurized environment saw their levels only dropping to 95%.

Hypoxia — that is, a lack of sufficient oxygen to the brain — is considered to be when O2 levels drop to 90%, and on a long-haul flight, that could become an issue, particularly for those with cardiovascular problems.

While the study was limited, the researchers noted, “Cardiovascular symptoms have a prevalence of 7% of inflight medical emergencies, with cardiac arrest causing 58% of aircraft diversions.”

