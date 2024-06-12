Further proof alcohol and drugs are a bad mix

A man in Muncie, Indiana allegedly stole a liquor truck in an effort to sell its contents to help pay off a drug debt — and it did not go well.

WXIN-TV reports police found 39-year-old Beau Burchel and the truck in a field behind a Shiners Club where he’d hoped to unload the goods.

After a brief foot chase, police caught Burchel, after which he copped to the crime.

The truck and its cargo were worth over $60,000, according to the outlet.

Burchel was booked on several preliminary felony theft charges. Final charges will be decided by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.