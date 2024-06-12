Couple reels in safe with $100K while magnet fishing in NYC

A couple of amateur treasure hunters struck gold — or green, rather — while magnet fishing in a Queens, New York park.

Magnet fishing consists of lowering high-powered magnets into outdoor waters in hopes of finding valuable items hidden at the bottom.

Queens couple James Kane and Barbie Agostini tell NY1 they took up the hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic and have come up with a number of interesting items, including a WWII-era grenade, guns — some dating back to the 1800s — and a motorcycle.

However, they recently hit the mother load, reeling in a safe with an estimated $100,000 inside.

James and Barbie reported the find to the police, who couldn’t locate an owner and allowed them to keep the safe and its contents.

Unfortunately, the bills didn’t survive their watery grave and were “soaking wet, pretty much destroyed,” according to Kane.