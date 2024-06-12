And this is why you don’t invite a snake to a tea party

A tea party almost took a tragic turn when a Lansing, Michigan, girl got an unexpected visit from her family’s pet snake.

“Station 6 welcomed an unusual visitor and helped rescue it from a teacup. This young lady was having a tea party when her pet snake decided to join in, only to find itself stuck in the cup,” the Lansing Fire Department shared in a Facebook post obtained by WLNS-TV. The post also included a few pictures of a fireman using a pair of clippers to remove the snake from what appears to be a tea cup handle.

The snake is apparently OK and will presumably stick to mice from now on.