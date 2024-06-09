He even brought his own tuxedo: Groom surprises bride with ring penguin

Joey and Kerrilea Keilty‘s wedding had all the makings for a perfect wedding day, topped off with a surprise guest.

At the point in the ceremony when the British couple was supposed to exchange rings, Joey pretended to have misplaced the rings and dashed out of the room to find them, according to Wirral Globe. When he returned, he was joined by an unannounced guest — Widget the penguin, who waddled down the aisle with the rings attached to a ribbon hanging around its neck.

It turns out Kerrilea has a thing for penguins, so Joey contacted a company that rents out animals for films and weddings.

The moment was captured in a viral TikTok video.

Besides serving as ring bearer, Widget sat on the table as the newlyweds signed their marriage certificate.

Three other penguins also made an appearance, providing guests with a chance to pet and take pictures with them.