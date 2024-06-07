911 prankster in real trouble — with the law

A Georgia woman is behind bars after making a series of 911 calls for non-emergency issues, according to The Augusta Chronicle.

The unidentified 54-year-old woman allegedly asked for a raccoon to be tased and removed from her front porch, an escort to a dumpster and a deputy to google a local restaurant because she was hungry and her cell phone wasn’t working — all on the same day.

Subsequent calls included an unsubstantiated claim that her estranged husband had her cell phone number, a fake medical emergency and several calls in which she dialed and just hung up the phone.

The woman was finally taken to the Columbia County Detention Center, which reported she was “confrontational, rude and belittling” with staff members.