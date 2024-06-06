Survey ranks top travel turnoffs

Vacation season is upon us, and with that in mind, the website Casino.ca wanted to look into the biggest travel pet peeves.

With data from a survey of 3,000 people, the site compiled some of the biggest vaca don’ts. Some of them fall into the category of those guardrails of living in a civilized society, but as viral videos have shown, some folks also take a vacation from politeness the second they scan their boarding pass.

Nearly all of those surveyed — 95% — agreed: Keep your hands out of your friends’ suitcases. Whether it be to borrow sunscreen, or an item of clothing, ask first. Rummaging through somebody else’s suitcase was the top travel gripe.

Ninety-three percent said that you should vet a friend you’re thinking of inviting on a trip with your closer friends first, and 91% agreed you should eat your stinky lunch before you board a plane, not carry it on.

Further, fliers surveyed in both the U.S. and Canada were split regarding reclining seat etiquette: 51% were cool with it, while 49% were not.

That said, feet etiquette is understandably a big thing with travelers. Long story short, keep them in your shoes: Survey respondents listed passengers clipping their toenails on a plane as a major gripe; same goes for painting your toes before you land or making your feet somebody else’s seat companion.

Also, do we really have to tell people to flush after using the airplane’s lav?

Really?

Well, the 3,000 people surveyed thought some people needed a reminder of that, as well.



Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.