Klickitat County Commissioners Discuss County Jail (VIDEO)

The Klickitat County BOCC held a workshop on Thursday, May 30th regarding the fate of the county jail. Fiscal Services Manager Jennifer Neil and Human Resources Director Robb Van Cleave presented information, and the Board asked questions. The public was allowed to attend, but not allowed to ask questions or make comments.

During this meeting, several discrepancies in the budget projections were brought to light, as well as many other unanswered questions. The full video is available for review below.