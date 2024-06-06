English villagers’ feathers ruffled by chicken mo

Residents of a rural English town are fed up with the mayhem being caused by nearly 100 feral chickens that have taken over their once peaceful village.

Aside from the unbearable noise, locals claims the chickens dig up their gardens, which in turn, attracts rats, according to The Guardian.

Making matters even worse, an influx of people are pouring into town to get a glimpse of the chickens. They leave food, which further adds to the rat problem.

Still, other residents think the chickens add a touch of charm to the town, including one who tells the outlet, “People in the new houses are moaning about them, but they’ve been here such a long time and there’s more important things going on in the world than a few chickens. They should get a life.”