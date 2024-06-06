Are you “stress bragging” at work? Here’s why you should knock it off

Do you have a colleague who’s always griping about how swamped they are at work? If so, maybe your feelings for them fall in line with those found by researchers from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business.

In short, you probably don’t like them very much.

There’s a term for those who chronically claim to be busy — “stress braggers” — and a survey of hundreds of workers found that such folks “generated ill will” around the office.

Further, they got less help than their non-complaining colleagues, and all that griping doesn’t make them look like harder workers — it has the opposite effect.

“People are harming themselves by doing this thing they think is going to make them look better to their colleagues,” said lead author Jessica Rodell.

Further, the findings published in Personnel Psychology suggest stress braggers in turn stress everybody else out, contributing to burnout.

“It just spills over onto the co-worker next to them,” Rodell says. “They wind up feeling more stressed, which leads to higher burnout or withdrawal from their work. Think of it as this spiraling contagious effect from one person to the next.”

It also creates an expectation that everyone else has to work at “unsustainable” levels, the researchers found.

