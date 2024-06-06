81-year-old man’s slingshot reign of terror ends after 10 years

Folks in Azusa, California neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief now that a man’s decade-long shooting spree is over.

What made his reign of terror so unusual was his choice of weapon — a slingshot loaded with ball bearings, according to the Associated Press.

The man is suspected of breaking windows and car windshields, though no injuries to people have been reported.

Police have the man in custody after finding the slingshot and ball bearings at his home, police said.

What the police haven’t come up with so far is a motive for shooting spree, beyond just “malicious mischief.”