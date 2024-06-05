Driver hauling squash arrested at US border — did we forget to mention the 6 tons of meth?

A driver hauling squash was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in California — make that squash and more than 1,400 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 6 tons and worth over $18 million.

After a primary search revealed “irregularities,” the CBP brought in a drug-sniffing dog who alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, according to ABC News.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, and the driver’s commercial tractor and trailer. The driver was arrested and taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigation.