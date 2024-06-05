Ambulance responding to moose collision collides with a moose

What are the odds? An ambulance in Canada was responding to a report of a car crashing into a moose, only to hit another moose.

Global News reports the Ontario Provincial Police officers involved in the collision had just finished investigating a crash between a car and a moose before experiencing their own smashup.

Most of the injuries were minor, except for one passenger who’s in serious condition. The ambulance was also pretty banged up.

Needless to say, the OPP is warning motorists to be extra careful driving up there, due to an increasing number of moose coming out of the forests and onto roads.