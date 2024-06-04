They don’t teach that in clown school

A professional clown got more than a pie in the face after being arrested for prostitution during a sting operation.

Pennsylvania police found 28-year-old Francis Bui, of Scranton, through an online ad in which he offered to perform sexual acts for $100 an hour at a local hotel, according to documents obtained by The Times-Tribune.

Bui told officers he performs as The Amazing Franko and just got back from traveling with the circus. He claimed it was the first time he offered prostitution services and “knew it was wrong,” but was running low on money, according to the report.

Hopefully, the only funny business Bui takes part in from now on will be in the circus ring.