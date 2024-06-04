In new survey, Americans say moving is more stressful than running for president

Whether it be finding boxes, renting trucks or trying to snake your friends in to help with free pizza and beer, Americans really, really don’t like moving.

In fact, a new survey shows the stress of losing their job pales in comparison to suffering the stress of packing up and shipping out.

The Talker poll of 2,000 American adults — which, should be noted, was commissioned by College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving — showed 27% of respondents say the stress of moving is worse than getting fired.

Twenty-five percent say moving is more stressful than landing a plane in an emergency; 23% say changing places to live is worse than changing jobs.

In fact, 21% say moving is more emotionally taxing than running for what’s thought of as the hardest job in the world, president of the United States of America.

Fifty-three percent of those polled say anxiety was the top emotion they felt during the moving process, though nearly as many, 52%, listed “excitement.”

Thirty-two felt hopeful; 25% felt joy; and 21% felt dread.

In other moving-related discoveries, the poll showed the average respondent ditched 36% of their stuff prior to the move — and all that taping, packing and shifting meant a 16-hour day with just two breaks for the average respondent.

Considering all this, it’s a wonder we can deal: The average American has already moved five times in their lifetime and expects to move three more times in the future, the survey showed.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.