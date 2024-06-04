He wasn’t monkeying around: jealous monkey goes on drunken rampage over owner’s new husband

Hell hath no fury like a monkey scorned.

That’s what a Russian woman learned the hard way when her pet monkey went on a violent rampage fueled by jealousy over her new husband — and a little alcohol.

The monkey, named Garik, escaped from his home after the husband let him out of his cage, but not before grabbing an open bottle of whiskey and drinking from it, according to Newsweek.

The crazed monkey then ran through the town, biting five people along the way. It reportedly took three people to finally restrain him, luring him in with sugar cookies.

Garik was found to be disease-free, but his victims were given rabies shots just in case. There were no serious injuries reported.

Garik was taken to a local zoo since his owner says she can no longer control him.