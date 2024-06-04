Gotta admit, it is a picture-esque view

An Argentinian woman claims she got scammed by an ad for a “seaside” hotel room in Italy that left out one important detail.

In a TikTok video that’s gone viral, Clarisa Murgia says the “sea view” promised in the ad was actually just a picture of one on the side of a “grimy-looking” building attached to the hotel, visible through her window, according to the New York Post.

Commenters to the post were sympathetic to Murgia’s situation, but found some humor in it as well.

“I am sorry, but this is hilarious,” one reportedly wrote.

Another joked that the ad was “not lying,” since she did get an “ocean view.”