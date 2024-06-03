France counting on baguette-scented postage stamps to bring in some dough

It seems the French can’t take their minds off of food, even long enough to mail a letter.

Good Morning America reports La Poste, the French postal service, is honoring that staple of French cuisine with a brand new scratch-and-sniff stamp that smells like a baguette.

The stamp features a drawing by French artist Stéphane Humbert-Basset of a baguette wrapped in a ribbon mimicking the French flag.

However, if you want to get in on the action, you’d better haul buns.

The stamp will only be available in France for the price of 1.96 euros, or $2.13, and only 594,000 will be printed in the initial run.