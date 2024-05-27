Better luck next year, Kyle

What’s the most popular name in the world? Unfortunately for one Texas town, it’s not Kyle.

The Associated Press reports the city of Kyle, Texas’s second attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people with one name took place recently, and it wasn’t even close.

Just 706 Kyles showed up, way less than the 1,490 that turned out at last year’s gathering and far short of the current record set by a Bosnian town in 2017, which boasted 2,325 Ivans.

It’s not completely their fault, though. As of 2014, Kyle ranks at 153 on the list of the most popular names, as compiled by Social Security Administration, and Liam and Olivia check in at #1, according to AP.