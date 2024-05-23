TIDYMAN ROAD FIRE AT THE SUMMIT CEDAR MILL LOCATED IN DALLESPORT, WA. 

On May 16, 2024 at approximately 2:36 P.M. KCDEM Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle fire at the Summit Cedar Mill business located at 134 Tidyman Road in Dallesport, Washington.

Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Deputies authorized level 1, 2 & 3 evacuation orders that were sent out by Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management (KCDEM) at approximately 3 P.M.

Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Deputies authorized rescinding of all the evacuation levels at which point KCDEM sent out the notification at 5:00 P.M.

I want to personally thank all of the emergency responders for their hard work in fighting the fire and working traffic control at the fire scene.

The following is a list of responders: Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, KCFD#6-Dallesport, MCF&R, KCFD#4 – Lyle, KCFD#11-Wishram, Bingen FD, KCFD #3 -Husum, KCFD#14-High Prairie, Goldendale FD, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Fire, OR Dept. of Forestry, WSP, and Klickitat County Public Works all responded to this fire.

Washington State Mobilization was approved by the Washington State Fire Marshal at 6:15 P.M. to support fire suppression, monitoring and mop up efforts.