That’s Doctor Max the cat to you

Let’s hear it for Vermont State University at Castleton’s class of 2024, most notably, Max the cat.

Max received the honorary degree “doctor of litter-ature,” not for his scholastic achievement, but for being “an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years,” per the university’s Instagram.

“With a resounding purr of approval from the faculty, the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Cat-leges has bestowed upon Max Dow the prestigious title of Doctor of Litter-ature, complete with all the catnip perks, scratching post privileges, and litter box responsibilities that come with it,” the post added.

Max lives down the street from the campus but started hanging out there, becoming an instant hit with students, the tabby’s owner tells HuffPost.

Since then, he’s provided emotional support for the students, takes selfies with them and even tags along on tours with prospective students.

Unfortunately, Max didn’t get to go up onstage to receive his degree, which was delivered to his home instead.