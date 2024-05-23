Rush delivery: Mail truck racing Mustang clocked at 105 mph

An Ohio police officer pulled over a driver for going over 100 mph in a 60 mph zone, but that wasn’t the craziest part. The vehicle that git pulled over was a USPS mail truck.

When the cop asked what the hurry was, the driver, who appeared to be racing a Mustang claimed she didn’t know she was driving that fast, according to body cam video obtained by ABC affiliate WTVG.

The postal worker, identified as 28-year-old Drew Brown, waived a hearing and agreed paid $50, the first installment of a $240 and gota tongue lashing about the dangers of speeding.