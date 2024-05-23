REMINDER: KLICKITAT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TOWN HALL MEETING

Sheriff Songer will be holding a Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Goldendale Grange located at 228 East Darland in Goldendale, Washington.

We will be discussing the role of a County Sheriff and the pro’s and con’s of County Commissioners Lori Zoller and Jacob Anderson closing down the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Jail and contracting our inmates with Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility (NORCOR) in The Dalles, Oregon.

I plan to start our Town Hall Meeting with a video that outlines the role and duties of the county Sheriff, followed by a discussion of the jail situation.

In my Town Hall Meeting, the citizens attending will be allowed to verbally ask questions and make comments without their questions or comments being screened by a moderator.

My BOSS is YOU the citizens of Klickitat County, so I hope to see you at the Town Hall Meeting to hear your questions and comments on the above subject matter.

If you have any questions or comments you may contact me at bobs@klickitatcounty.org or 509-261-1833.