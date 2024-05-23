Brown matches career playoff high with 40 points, Celtics beat Pacers to take 2-0 lead in East

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown matched his career playoff high with 40 points and the Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 126-110 to open a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Brown scored 10 to help Boston run off 20 points in a row in the first half and take the lead for good. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White scored 23 points apiece. Jrue Holiday had 15 points and 10 assists for the top-seeded Celtics. They lost Game 2 in both of their previous playoff series this postseason. Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Pacers. They will host Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday nights.