Mmm, mmm, clank: It’s raining canned food Portland

Cans are raining down from the sky in a Portland, Oregon neighborhood, and residents can’t seem to figure out where they’re coming from and who if doing it.

Residents tell KOIN-TV they believe someone is throwing them out of a high rise building.

Wherever they’re coming from, the cans are causing damage to parked cars and people walking down the street.

“I’m lucky it didn’t hit the windshield or I wasn’t in the vehicle when the can hit my car,” one tells the outlet.

Another reports close calls with people too.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.