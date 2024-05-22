Judge rules tacos and burritos are sandwiches

There’s always been a debate about whether a hot dog is a sandwich, but what about a taco or a burrito? Well, a judge in Indiana has answered that question, although it isn’t likely to end the debate.

According to The Washington Post, a recent legal case decided the taco/burrito question when a restaurant called Famous Taco tried to open a location in a Fort Wayne shopping center, where zoning would only allow restaurants that mostly sold “made to order” or Subway-style sandwiches.

When the zoning commission rejected the restaurant’s request to open a location at the center, the matter was brought to court — and Allen County Superior Court Judge Craig J. Bobay sided with Famous Taco. He ruled that not only are tacos and burritos “Mexican-style sandwiches,” but the zoning laws don’t “restrict potential restaurants to only American cuisine-style sandwiches.”

The ruling didn’t just put tacos and burritos in the sandwich category. It noted that restaurants selling “Greek gyros, Indian naan wraps or Vietnamese banh mi” should also be allowed to open. But what about hot dogs?