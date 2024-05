Toronto, Canada is suffering from a serious case of elver abuse.

Around 240 pounds of baby eels worth nearly $500,000, were confiscated at Toronto Pearson Airport, according Global News.

The eels, known as elvers were reportedly being chipped overseas.

Believe it or not, this wasn’t an isolated incident. The outlet reports 149 people have been arrested and over 7,000 pounds of eels have been seized this year alone.