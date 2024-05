BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points, including 10 points in overtime after Jaylen Brown’s tying 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Boston Celtics rallied just in time for a 133-128 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Jrue Holiday added a season-high 28 points and Brown finished with 26. Game 2 is Thursday night in Boston. Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 10 assists for the Pacers.