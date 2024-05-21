Raccoon sets Major League Soccer record

Major League Soccer history was made at a game between he Philadelphia Union and New York City FC on Wednesday, May 15, but it wasn’t by any of the players.

The game was interrupted by a raccoon that made its way on to the field and avoided capture for 161 seconds — a possible MLS record.

“Unofficially, Raquinho the Raccoon spent 161 seconds on the field tonight, which was the most by a raccoon in @MLS history,” the league posted on the social media platform X.

The mischievous critter, earned praise from play-by-play announcer Callum Williams, who proclaimed it “marvelous entertainment.”

Raquinho, as he was affectionately named, also drew cheers from the crowd has he avoided getting caught.

He was eventually caught and released unharmed, a league representative tells USA Today.