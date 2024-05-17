Poll shows most Americans feel they’re uncool by 39

While some of us like to think we’re still cool at any age, a new survey shows most Americans say they started feeling uncool by the not so ripe old age of 39.

In fact, nearly 50% of the 2,000 people who took part in the Talker Research survey say they feel out of touch with pop culture today.

One in three respondents admitted they’ve lost touch on who’s who in the world of celebrities, and let’s not even get started on modern slang. Let’s just say they’re clueless, no cap.

That said, 60% of those polled say they’re up on their popular music; 55% are hip to recent movies, and 58% say they’re pretty savvy about social media.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.