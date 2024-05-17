Oh, Billy Boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling

A pair of seniors at Richwoods High School in Peoria, Illinois, honored their principal with the gift of music, just not the kind he may’ve expected.

Seniors Maggie Moore and Pierce Hill hired a professional bagpiper to follow Principal Billy Robison around the school nonstop for 60 minutes.

Robison, as it turns out, loved the prank, telling the Journal Star, “I had a great time with the guy, he was phenomenal. Teachers were coming out of classrooms to see what was happening. Kids following along.”

Adds Robison, “I love bagpipes. The kids didn’t know that. He showed up at the office and started playing, said, ‘I’m gonna follow you around for an hour.’ I said ‘OK, let’s go.’ He gave the kids their money’s worth. Everyone had a great time.”

Moore and Hill said the stunt was actually their fallback plan. They originally wanted to hire a mariachi band, but the prank took place around Cinco de Mayo, so the price was a little too steep for them.

“So I started thinking about how much I liked bagpipes playing Scottish music when I was growing up. It was Plan B, but it worked better,” Moore tells the outlet.