Nothing to look at here — just a man riding a lawn mower on the highway

A Georgia man was recently arrested for riding his lawn mower. Why? It turns out he was riding along a stretch of highway, while drinking beer.

When cops asked 64-year-old Willie Laguines what he was doing there, he explained that he was on his way home from a local supermarket — apparently finishing up a beer run, according to a report obtained by WSB-TV.

Making matters worse, this wasn’t the first time he’d taken his mower out for a spin. Laguines told deputies he got hit by a car not too long ago while riding his lawn mower on the road.

Laguines begged the cops for mercy, but was charged with DUI-alcohol, an open container and a low-speed vehicle violation.