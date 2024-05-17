Miami police cruising in style

The Miami Beach Police Department is looking for a few good men — to drive their first luxury cruiser.

The department rolled out the newest car in its fleet, a Rolls Royce, in an effort to encourage people to join the police force.

“Recruiting police officers in this country today is a difficult thing to do. Using this car to help us do recruitment is gonna be great,” Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones tells WSVN-TV.

Hopefully, the fancy cop car won’t encourage the public to break the law just to get a ride.