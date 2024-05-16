Sign of the times

Contractors repairing the roof of a Midland, Michigan supermarket found an unexpected surprise living in the store’s sign — a woman who had called the sign home for nearly a year.

The tiny space contained “a mini desk, flooring, clothing, a pantry of food, a printer and a houseplant,” Brennon Warren, spokesperson for the Midland Police Department, tells USA Today.

The supermarket sign was housed in a 10-15 foot hollow peak on the store’s roof, according to Warren.

The so-called Rooftop Ninja, who left the space without incident, wasn’t charged with trespassing and turned down offers to help her find a more suitable living arrangement.