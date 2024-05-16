Man sinks boat offense with boat on a fence

Etienne Constable is a law-abiding citizen, but he also isn’t above bending it when the situation calls for it.

The Seaside, California, resident received a letter from the city in 2023, citing a city ordinance that required him to build a 6-foot fence in front of his boat, with which he complied.

However, there wasn’t any law stopping him from have a photorealistic image of the boat painted on it.

“I’m not a rule-breaker but I like to make a political statement as necessary, as well as a humorous statement and a creative statement,” Constable tells KSBW-TV.

He considers it a First Amendment right of expression — and a way to exploit a loophole.

So far he’s right, because the city hasn’t responded to the artwork.