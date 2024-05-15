Would-be car thief encounters sticky situation

Sometimes the law trips you up and other times you trip yourself up — and that was the case for a Colorado woman who got caught trying to steal a pickup truck.

The unidentified woman had just been released from jail on a car theft rap when she spotted the pickup, which still had the keys inside, according to the Boulder Police Department. She fired up the vehicle and discovered it had a manual transmission — but she didn’t know how to operate a stick shift, leaving the vehicle to roll into a fire hydrant.

No injuries were reported, and the truck was quickly returned to its rightful owner.

The woman, however, was charged with felony second-degree motor vehicle theft/enhanced circumstance, careless driving, driving without a valid license and duty upon striking unattended vehicle or other property, per the Boulder police.