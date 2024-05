A man arrested for flinging a piece of salami at his wife back on New Year’s Eve has been sentenced to anger management as part of his sentence.

In a letter of apology, Patrick Heilig, 57, who was also charged with resisting, blamed his behavior on “sky-high blood pressure,” contending that he’s back to his “normal self,” according to documents obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Heilig would be well advised to stay away from salami, for the sake his blood pressure, as well as his anger.