Jayson Tatum scores 25 to lead Celtics past Cavaliers 113-98 and into 3rd consecutive East finals

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the third straight season. Al Horford added 22 points, 15 rebounds and six of Boston’s 19 3-pointers to post their third consecutive win of the series and earn a 4-1 win. The Cavaliers played shorthanded without star Donovan Mitchell (calf), center Jarrett Allen (rib) and key reserve Caris LeVert (knee). Cleveland stayed close and pulled within 88-85 early in the fourth. Boston then went on a 13-2 run to take a 101-87 lead. Evan Mobley scored a playoff career high 33 points. Marcus Morris Sr. had five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points.