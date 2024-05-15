High flying centenarian reclaims record as oldest tandem skydiver

Alfred “Al” Blaschke earned his way into the Guinness Book of World Records back in 2020, becoming the oldest person to tandem skydive at 103 years old.

Two years later, however, he lost the title to a Swedish woman named Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, who was 103 years 259 days.

Not one to give up, Blaschke recently won back the title handily, at the age of 106 years 327 days old.

“If you think you can’t, you’re just underestimating yourself. Everyone is more capable than they think. They just need to make the decision to try,” he said at press conference following the jump, according to Guinness World Records.