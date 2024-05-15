Engagement rings worn by Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Megan Fox dubbed “most iconic”

With wedding season upon us, luxury U.K. jewelry retailer Chisholm Hunter looked into what some of the most popular engagement rings in the world are. Perhaps not surprisingly, they are — or in some cases, were — on the fingers of some of the most famous people in the world.

And sorry, guys: “Two months’ salary” ain’t cutting it for any of these baubles.

Using Google search data, the company’s experts dubbed Kate Middleton‘s 12-carat oval sapphire ring as the “most iconic,” drawing some 1,500 searches a month. In fact, more than 32,000 articles from all over the globe have appeared about the sparkler since Prince William put a ring on it.

While it wasn’t the most-searched-for ring, its historical significance and the media coverage surrounding it put it over the top on the ranking.

Meghan Markle‘s ring (#2) sees some 1,600 Google searches a month. Her ring, designed by Prince Harry, incorporates two diamonds that belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana, bracketing a three-carat cushion-cut Botswana diamond, according to the company.

Third place went to influencer and TV personality Molly-Mae Hague. She’shuge in the U.K., where the study is based, but not so much in other parts of the world. That’s why her rings gets 3,600 Google searches a month in the U.K., but otherwise received scant coverage in the press.

Fourth place went to Ariana Grande‘s ring from Dalton Gomez. It gets 1,900 searches a month, but more than 6,300 articles worldwide have featured it.

Other famous betrothment baubles include Hailey Bieber‘s from husband Justin Bieber (#7); Megan Fox‘s ring from Machine Gun Kelly (#8); Blake Lively‘s ring from Ryan Reynolds (#9); and Victoria Beckham‘s ring from husband David Beckham (#10).

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.