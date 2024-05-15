Doncic posts 31-point triple-double as Mavericks top Thunder to take 3-2 series lead

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 31 points in a triple-double to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-92 and take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. He made 12 of 22 field goals and had 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Game 5 for his sixth career playoff triple-double. Derrick Jones Jr. scored 19 points and P.J. Washington added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas. The Mavericks can advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win Saturday at home. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the top-seeded Thunder.