This isn’t just another chicken joke.

The New York City Police Department is still trying to figure out why at least 15 crates of chickens were seemingly thrown off a truck, littering a two-block stretch near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

A video obtained by the New York Post shows cops clearing the crates, while drivers carefully made their way around the clucking chickens.

The chickens are all safe, but the NYPD still has no idea who owned the chickens or why they were cast off that way.