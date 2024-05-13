Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 34, Thunder overcome Mavs defense to even series 2-2

DALLAS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a Dallas franchise playoff record of 13 blocks, rallying for a 100-96 victory to even their Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2. Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort hit a clutch 3-pointer apiece late, and Jalen Williams drove for a dunk and a 94-91 lead with 1:29 remaining as Dallas players and coaches screamed for a double-dribble call. The teams split a pair on each other’s home court. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. The Mavericks’ last chance to tie came with 10.1 seconds left when trailing by two, Luka Doncic had two free throws. But the Dallas superstar missed the first.