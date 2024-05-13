Jayson Tatum’s 33 points help Celtics down short-handed Cavaliers 109-102 to take 3-1 lead in semis

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points with LeBron James watching from a courtside seat and the Boston Celtics beat the severely short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 109-102 in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their East semifinal series. Jaylen Brown added 27 for the Celtics, who can close out Cleveland with a win in Game 5 on Wednesday at home. The Cavs got pushed to the brink of elimination with Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen out with injuries. It was nothing new for a Cleveland team that dealt with injuries all season, but it was a big ask. Tatum added 11 rebounds and five assists. Darius Garland scored 30 and Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert 19 apiece for the Cavs.